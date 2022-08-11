scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Planning in place for first Agnipath rally under Pune zone in Aurangabad

The Pune Recruiting Zone will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies, including one rally for Agniveer Women Military Police.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 11, 2022 7:12:33 pm
agnipath rally,indian expressThe Indian Army Thursday said that meticulous planning between military and civil agencies has been done for the first Agnipath Army recruitment rally of the Pune Recruiting Zone. (File Photo)

The Indian Army Thursday said that meticulous planning between military and civil agencies has been done for the first Agnipath Army recruitment rally of the Pune Recruiting Zone. The drive will begin from August 13 in Aurangabad.

In June, the Ministry of Defence announced its new Agnipath initiative for recruitment of soldiers across the three services. Under this defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, soldiers will be recruited annually. While the appointment is for four years, of the total annual recruits, around 25 per cent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed forces and would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.

Under Agnipath, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Pune, is scheduled from August 13 onwards at Aurangabad. The Pune Recruiting Zone will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies, including one rally for Agniveer Women Military Police. These eight rallies will cover the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Union Territories of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months.

“Huge numbers of candidates have registered for various categories to include Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk, Agniveer Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesman. The response for the Agnipath scheme has been enthusiastic and the youth have registered adequately for the recruitment which is evident from the overwhelming Registration figures,” said a press statement of the Indian Army.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

The admit cards for the rally have been issued from the Army Recruiting Office at Aurangabad and candidates can download these using their user IDs and passwords. For any information, candidates can use http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, officials said.

“For the management of such a large number of candidates, meticulous planning and coordination between multiple military and civil administrative agencies was carried out. The selection process is completely transparent and efficient to provide equal and fair opportunity to candidates. Hence the candidates are strongly advised to refrain from unethical means during the rally,” the statement issued by the Defence PRO, Pune, further read.

More from Pune

The Pune Recruiting Zone of the Army will hold eight rallies under the Agnipath scheme through its regional Army Recruiting Offices starting this month. The first two recruitment rallies will be held by Army Recruiting Offices of Aurangabad and Pune. Other rallies will be held by Army Recruiting Offices of Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 07:06:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

Featured Stories

What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement