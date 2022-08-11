Planning in place for first Agnipath rally under Pune zone in Aurangabad

The Indian Army Thursday said that meticulous planning between military and civil agencies has been done for the first Agnipath Army recruitment rally of the Pune Recruiting Zone. The drive will begin from August 13 in Aurangabad.

In June, the Ministry of Defence announced its new Agnipath initiative for recruitment of soldiers across the three services. Under this defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, soldiers will be recruited annually. While the appointment is for four years, of the total annual recruits, around 25 per cent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed forces and would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.

Under Agnipath, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Pune, is scheduled from August 13 onwards at Aurangabad. The Pune Recruiting Zone will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies, including one rally for Agniveer Women Military Police. These eight rallies will cover the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Union Territories of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months.

“Huge numbers of candidates have registered for various categories to include Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk, Agniveer Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesman. The response for the Agnipath scheme has been enthusiastic and the youth have registered adequately for the recruitment which is evident from the overwhelming Registration figures,” said a press statement of the Indian Army.

The admit cards for the rally have been issued from the Army Recruiting Office at Aurangabad and candidates can download these using their user IDs and passwords. For any information, candidates can use http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, officials said.

“For the management of such a large number of candidates, meticulous planning and coordination between multiple military and civil administrative agencies was carried out. The selection process is completely transparent and efficient to provide equal and fair opportunity to candidates. Hence the candidates are strongly advised to refrain from unethical means during the rally,” the statement issued by the Defence PRO, Pune, further read.

The Pune Recruiting Zone of the Army will hold eight rallies under the Agnipath scheme through its regional Army Recruiting Offices starting this month. The first two recruitment rallies will be held by Army Recruiting Offices of Aurangabad and Pune. Other rallies will be held by Army Recruiting Offices of Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.