Plan expenditure for each quarter to avoid ‘rush’ at year end: PMC to all depts

TO BRING IN financial discipline and avoid hurried spending of civic funds in the last month of every financial year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has directed all departments to carry out expenditure planning for each quarter in a timely manner to ensure effective utilisation of civic funds.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has issued directives to all civic departments to not rush to spend civic funds in the last month of the financial year. “It has been noticed that a large number of bills of civic works are submitted at the end of every financial year. The civic departments have to ensure that there is no ‘rush of expenditure’ in the last month of the financial year,” he said.

“There is availability of funds from the beginning of year but it is not used due to inability to complete the administrative process. Civic funds with large amounts remain unused for long and is spent at the end of financial year without sufficient preparations,” said Kumar.

Every year, maximum expenditure on civic work is done at the end of the financial year, he said. From the current financial year, all departments should carry out proper planning for expenditure on civic works. “There should be quarterly review of the expenditure on civic works by each of the departments and ensure there is no ‘rush of expenditure’ at the end of the financial year. If there is financial irregularity notice, then the head of the concerned civic department will be held responsible,” he said.

Each department should also prepare a cash flow statement for six months on expenditure on civic work after the work order is issued, said Kumar.

“Every civic department should regularly submit its quarterly report on expenditure on civic work to the additional municipal commissioner and civic accounts department,” he said.