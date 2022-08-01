Plan chalked out to take PM’s welfare schemes to the poor in Pune district

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan, Pune district unit, has chalked out a plan to take the Prime Minister’s schemes to the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society.

“It gives me great pleasure that I have been appointed as the Pune district president for the Abhiyan,” Shailesh Chaube told The Indian Express.

“We are provided with a great responsibility to deliver the Prime Minister’s schemes to the underprivileged and marginalised sections in district. We will ensure that the schemes reach the true beneficiaries in municipalities, panchayats and villages by appointing officers who will directly and through voluntary organisations create awareness about these special schemes,” he added.