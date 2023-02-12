Pistol, live rounds stolen during burglary at Pune businessman’s bungalow

The Pune police have launched a probe after a pistol, 12 live rounds, and valuables, including high-end wristwatches, were stolen from a businessman’s bungalow in the city’s Baner Road area by a masked burglar in the early hours of Friday.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at the Chatushrungi police station by the construction businessman. The police probe suggests that one suspect who was wearing a mask entered the house by breaking the bolts of a window sometime before 5.30 am. At the time, the family members were home and were sleeping in different bedrooms of the house.

“We have examined the security camera footage. The burglar went into a bedroom where no one was sleeping. The suspect broke the lock of a cupboard and stole a foreign-made pistol, 12 rounds, three high-end wrist watches and a gold chain total worth over Rs 6 lakh. We have formed a dedicated team and some leads are being investigated,” said an officer from the Chatushrungi police station.

Officials said the businessman has a license for the firearm which was transferred to him from his father.