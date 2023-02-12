scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Pistol, live rounds stolen during burglary at Pune businessman’s bungalow

Officials said the businessman has a license for the firearm which was transferred to him from his father.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at the Chatushrungi police station by the construction businessman.

The Pune police have launched a probe after a pistol, 12 live rounds, and valuables, including high-end wristwatches, were stolen from a businessman’s bungalow in the city’s Baner Road area by a masked burglar in the early hours of Friday.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at the Chatushrungi police station by the construction businessman. The police probe suggests that one suspect who was wearing a mask entered the house by breaking the bolts of a window sometime before 5.30 am. At the time, the family members were home and were sleeping in different bedrooms of the house.

“We have examined the security camera footage. The burglar went into a bedroom where no one was sleeping. The suspect broke the lock of a cupboard and stole a foreign-made pistol, 12 rounds, three high-end wrist watches and a gold chain total worth over Rs 6 lakh. We have formed a dedicated team and some leads are being investigated,” said an officer from the Chatushrungi police station.

Officials said the businessman has a license for the firearm which was transferred to him from his father.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 09:28 IST
Women’s World Cup: Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner help Australia beat New Zealand by 97 runs

