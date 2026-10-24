3 held for attempting to kill policeman at YCM hospital in Pimpri

Three persons allegedly assaulted a policeman Amol Shinde on duty at the YCM Hospital in Pimpri, leaving him injured, in the early hours of Saturday.

Shinde is a police havaldar attached to the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Headquarters. He lodged a first information report (FIR) at Sant Tukaram Nagar police station.

Police arrested the three assailants identified as Vaibhav Subhash Salunkhe (32), Kunal Goyal (28) and Sohail Shaikh (27), all residents of Pimple Gurav.

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Police said the accused persons had brought their friend Kaustubh Gupta to YCM Hospital for treatment. But around 4.30 am on Saturday, they allegedly started arguing with the doctors.

Police Havaldar Shinde and his colleague, who were on duty at the spot, asked the accused persons to stop arguing and maintain silence. However, the accused allegedly manhandled Shinde and hurled abuses at him. They also pulled his uniform.