Pimpri police plan action: Vehicles that stray into Nigdi-Dapodi BRTS lane to face Rs 1,000 fine

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have decided to take stringent action against private vehicles that use the dedicated lane of Nigdi-Dapodi Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). Traffic police will impose a fine up to Rs 1,000 on vehicles that use the BRTS lane, said Police Commissioner R K Padmanabhan. “We are ready to impose fines ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 on vehicles flouting the ban notification on BRTS lane… two-wheelers will face a fine of up to Rs 200 and four-wheelers will face a Rs 1,000 fine,” Padmanabhan told The Indian Express.

“The violators will get the challan at their homes…,” he said. A few days ago, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police had issued a notification banning the entry of private vehicles in the BRTS lane. However, the notification had exempted ambulances and cars that have been allowed to use the BRTS lane.

Padmanabhan said imposing such fines would only be possible if the PMPML helped police by providing the registration numbers of vehicles entering the BRTS lane. “I have already spoken to PMPML chief Nayana Gunde … I have urged her to ask traffic wardens to take down the registration numbers of vehicles illegally entering the BRTS lane….but we are still waiting for a response from her,” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said he had also spoken to the PMPML chief and asked her to do the needful. “On our part, we will deploy our own traffic wardens, who will take pictures of the vehicles and send them to the police,” he said.

Gunde said she has already issued instructions to note the registration number of vehicles that enter the BRTS lane. “We will soon be providing the numbers to the police,” she said.

Padmanabhan said the Pimpri-Chinchwad police was facing a shortage of manpower. “We have not been able to spare additional manpower for the BRTS. But I have already issued instructions to police personnel, who man the signals, to help in smooth operations on BRTS,” he said.

