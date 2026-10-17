Pimpri-Chinchwad water cut rules: Treated water must for gardens, construction centres

Even as the authorities have implemented a 10 per cent water cut in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad from Saturday, the civic body has decided to carry out inspections at all car washing centres and construction sites to ensure that there is no misuse of water. At the same time, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has warned housing societies to use treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Greywater Treatment Plants (GTPs) for gardens, lawns, and plants instead of drinking water or face action.

”Special inspection squads have been appointed at the ward level to prevent the misuse of water,” said Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi.

In view of deficient rainfall and the possibility of a water shortage in future, the PCMC has appealed to citizens to use drinking water very responsibly and sparingly.

Actions for water planning

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Citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts, the PCMC chief said rainfall in the state is likely to remain below normal this year and the next due to the El Niño effect. “The government has instructed all municipal corporations and other relevant bodies to enforce a 10 per cent water supply cut so that the currently available water storage can be sustained until August 31, 2027. Accordingly, the municipal corporation has initiated actions for water planning and conservative usage,” the PCMC chief said.

“Every drop saved today will secure our water supply for tomorrow and the upcoming year. Therefore, citizens should use only as much water as necessary, avoid wastage, and cooperate with the municipal corporation in these water conservation efforts,” he added.

The civic body is also keeping a close watch on washing centres and construction sites to ensure that there is no misuse of drinking water pipelines.

“At construction sites, builders use borewell water. We used to provide a half-inch pipeline at the labour camps of various construction sites. However, in view of the water crisis, we have decided to stop this supply to labour camps,” Mahesh Baride, PCMC executive engineer, Water Supply Department

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Baride said that officials will conduct surprise checks at washing centres and construction sites to ensure that borewell water is not used. ”At both these places, as per our assessment, borewell water is used. Builders also use tanker water,” he said.

Under the revised quota, PCMC’s daily lifting from its primary source, the Pavana dam, has dropped from 530 million litres per day (MLD) to 480. Similarly, supply from the Andra dam has been curtailed from 90 MLD to approximately 80 MLD.

Although the Pavana dam currently holds 97 per cent of its capacity, civic officials warned that the existing 10 per cent reduction is a preemptive measure that will likely be intensified in the coming months.

“This is because Pavana dam water is not just used for drinking purposes, but the water is also supplied for rabi crop in Maval taluka. Besides, after January, when the heat conditions will rise, there will be evaporation of the dam water, which will further deplete its level, resulting in more water cuts,” Baride said.

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To buffer against impending water shortages, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is assessing alternative local water sources, including dozens of private wells, while strictly enforcing the use of recycled water across residential complexes.

Civic authorities mentioned that there are 83 identified wells within PCMC limits. With only one under public ownership and 82 held privately, officials plan to evaluate their yield capacity to consider formal acquisition if reservoir supplies drop further during the peak summer months.

Criminal cases against offenders

Meanwhile, the PCMC administration has stated that water connections of societies keeping their STPs non-functional will be permanently disconnected. ”If unauthorised drinking water connections are found being used in vehicle service centers, they will be disconnected immediately, and criminal cases will be filed against the offenders,” the PCMC chief said.

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”Since it is not feasible to supply water at full capacity to new housing projects, they will be provided with restricted-diameter water connections strictly for drinking purposes. If anyone is found using electric pumps to draw water directly from municipal pipelines, the pump will be confiscated, and penal action will be taken. Furthermore, no new water connections will be granted to washing centers and other large commercial projects,” Suryavanshi said.

Commercial outlets must arrange water

The civic body said that commercial establishments, construction projects, and other non-domestic users must make independent arrangements for their water requirements. “Penal action will be taken against those found misusing drinking water for purposes other than domestic use, schools, and hospitals,” the PCMC has said.

The PCMC administration said citizens should ensure that water does not overflow or leak from ground-level sumps and overhead building water tanks. Any leakage observed in roadside water supply pipelines should be reported immediately to the Water Supply Department.

”As groundwater levels are also inadequate, borehole water must be used judiciously and only when necessary. Individuals illegally pumping water from rivers, storing it in wells or tanks, and selling it via water tankers must halt this practice immediately,” the PCMC chief said.

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The municipal corporation has clarified that as per the District Collector’s orders, criminal cases will be filed against individuals engaged in unauthorised extraction.

Housing societies that use water prudently and in a planned manner will be felicitated by the municipal corporation, the officer said.