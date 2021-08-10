Pimpri: Old artillery shell found during excavation

The shell was securely moved with the help of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS)

An old and rusted artillery shell was found during excavation for an ongoing construction project in Pimpri on Monday morning. The shell was securely moved with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

According to the police, the rusted artillery shell was spotted when the excavation work was underway to construct a wall near a vegetable market in Pimpri.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) with Pimpri Chinchwad police, Manchak Ippar said, “Prima facie, it is an old artillery shell. Some parts under the cantonment jurisdictions are near this site and the shell could have been buried for a long time. The shell was securely moved and has been kept in a special enclosure. After completing the necessary procedures, the shell will be destroyed with the help of Army officials and the BDDS.”