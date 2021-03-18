Pimpri Mayor’s proposal on weekend lockdown draws support from NCP, Shiv Sena and civic activists

WITH Covid-19 cases surging in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mayor Usha Dhore has proposed ‘janata curfew’ or a two-day lockdown over weekends to keep the Covid situation under control. The mayor’s suggestion has received support from opposition parties NCP and Shiv Sena.

“…In early February, we had around 60 cases every day. Now, daily cases have gone beyond 1000. If this rate is not reduced, we will have a huge problem in handling the situation in terms of hospital beds,” the mayor told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Dhore said she has proposed the idea of a ‘janata curfew’ on Saturdays and Sundays. “Though I have suggested a ‘janata curfew’ on Saturdays and Sundays, I think it should not be voluntary… Since the government has not issued any directive, the civic and the police administration should enforce the lockdown for two days at local level on their own,” the mayor.

The mayor said, “If we remain spectators now, we might face a worse situation in the future. And at that time, it will be difficult for us to manage it. Therefore, we need to act decisively now.”

“It is sad to see that people are not observing Covid-appropriate behaviour and are moving out of their homes even when they don’t have any important work to do. One should move out of their homes only if it is necessary like going to work or to the hospital,” she said.

Extending his support to the mayor’s suggestion, Sanjog Waghere, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of NCP, said, “It is true that we need to avoid overcrowding to stop the spread of coronavirus. The idea of two-day lockdowns is a good one and the administration should implement it from this week.”

Waghere said the chain of infections has to be broken. “Since we can’t bring all economic activities to a halt, the idea of a two-day lockdown is a good one as most of the offices are closed these two days. It will also not affect the working population,” he said.

Yogesh Babar, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Shiv Sena unit, said, “In the current situation, the Sena will support the idea of a two-day lockdown. Let us not bring politics into it. Let us work for the welfare of our people by joining hands and implementing measures to save lives. Local residents will not approve of a long lockdown… two-day ‘janata curfew’ is a good solution.”

Babar, however, said the state government’s directives are not being taken seriously by civic and police administration. “Overcrowding is happening at public places and at functions… it seems like the police and civic administrations are not initiating strict action against such violations. There is a need to implement government directives to control the spread of the virus strictly,” he said.

Civic activists have also supported the idea of two-day lockdown. “… A week-long or 15-day lockdown will hit the poor very hard. If this measure is implemented, it will create more awareness among the people and help to control the spread of the virus without affecting the livelihood of the poor,” said civic activist Manav Kamble.

Maruti Bhapkar, another activist, said,”… The presence of officials on roads and public places will act as a deterrent… and people will then adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.”