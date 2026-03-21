Pimpri mayor orders road closure in Bhosari, sets deadline for civic body, police

The road must be completed in a planned manner while maintaining quality and adhering to timelines, the Mayor said.

Taking note of citizens’ complaints, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge on Saturday ordered the closure of a road in Bhosari that was causing inconvenience due to ongoing work.

“The ongoing road work between Rajmata Jijau Flyover and Gangotri Park was causing significant traffic disruptions. Local residents and corporators had consistently requested to temporarily close this road and allow one-way traffic as an alternative. Taking note of this and prioritizing public safety, the administration has been directed to keep the road completely closed until Shriram Navami,” the Mayor said.

He added that after Shriram Navami, the road would be opened in phases for one-way traffic depending on the progress of the work, and eventually restored for two-way traffic once completed.