Pimpri mayor orders road closure in Bhosari, sets deadline for civic body, police

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Taking note of citizens’ complaints, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge on Saturday ordered the closure of a road in Bhosari that was causing inconvenience due to ongoing work.
“The ongoing road work between Rajmata Jijau Flyover and Gangotri Park was causing significant traffic disruptions. Local residents and corporators had consistently requested to temporarily close this road and allow one-way traffic as an alternative. Taking note of this and prioritizing public safety, the administration has been directed to keep the road completely closed until Shriram Navami,” the Mayor said.
He added that after Shriram Navami, the road would be opened in phases for one-way traffic depending on the progress of the work, and eventually restored for two-way traffic once completed.
“While this is a temporary measure, it is essential for safety and discipline. I urge all citizens to cooperate with the police and civic administration and use the suggested alternative routes,” he said.
The road stretch from Rajmata Jijau Flyover to Gangotri Park in Bhosari is directly connected to the daily lives of citizens and must be completed in a planned manner while maintaining quality and adhering to timelines, the Mayor said.
He also directed the police and civic administration to work in coordination to minimise traffic disruption, take immediate action against encroachments, and prioritise public safety while fulfilling their responsibilities.
Earlier in the day, the Mayor inspected the ongoing road work in Ward No. 5, Bhosari. During the visit, he reviewed the progress in detail and issued instructions to the concerned departments.
The inspection was attended by municipal councillors Bhimabai Phuge, Prof Sonali Gavhane, Sagar Gawli, Jalindar Shinde, and Viraj Lande, along with local residents. Zonal Officer Tanaji Narale, Police Inspector Varsharani Patil, and executive and deputy engineers from the water supply, civil, urban transport, drainage, and town planning departments were also present.