Pimpri Mayor meets MNGL officials to accelerate natural gas projects

He was speaking during a meeting held with MNGL officials to discuss the faster and more effective implementation of various natural gas distribution projects across Pimpri Chinchwad city.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge on Monday said the PCMC and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) must work in close coordination to ensure citizens receive safe, eco-friendly and accessible natural gas services without any delays in developmental work.

He was speaking during a meeting held with MNGL officials to discuss the faster and more effective implementation of various natural gas distribution projects across Pimpri Chinchwad city.

Pramod Ombase, chief engineer, PCMC; Kumar Shankar, managing director, MNGL and Shankar Karajagi, commercial director, MNGL were among those present at the meeting.

The meeting involved detailed discussions on how PCMC can expedite necessary permissions for various projects being implemented by MNGL in the city.