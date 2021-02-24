Pimpri Mayor draws flak for ‘flouting Covid norms’, NCP MP seeks action against her

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Usha Dhore has drawn flak after she attended a cultural event where social distancing norms were allegedly not followed. NCP MP Amol Kolhe has urged the PCMC administration to take action against the mayor.

On Monday, the mayor attended the Miss Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mrs Pimpri-Chinchwad event at Prof Ramkrishna More auditorium. NCP has alleged that the mayor walked the ramp without wearing a mask. Social distancing norms were allegedly not followed by the crowd and the celebrities present for the event. The NCP claimed while only 200 people are allowed at a gathering, more people were present at the event.

The event was organised to celebrate the birthday of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap.

“After the appeal by Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM, several political leaders have postponed their planned events. Two days back, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a meeting of top officials where curbs were announced. But the Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor has ignored these curbs and participated in a fashion show where social distancing norms were thrown to the wind. This is unfortunate,” Kolhe tweeted.

“In view of this, the PCMC administration should take action against the mayor just like it does against common people when they violate the norms,” he said.

Former mayor Mangala Kadam, who is a NCP corporator, said, “The mayor should own responsibility and resign on moral grounds. Instead of leading by example, she has blatantly flouted Covid-19 norms. If a person holding high office behaves the way first citizen has behaved, how can you expect ordinary citizens to strictly follow the rules ?”

When contacted, Dhore said, “I will speak later as there has been a death in my family.”