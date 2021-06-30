Pimpri: KSB company’s server hacked, data corrupted; FIR lodged

As per the press release issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police, the KSB company’s server was hacked on February 27, 2021

Unidentified persons allegedly hacked into the server of KSB company in Pimpri and corrupted important data pertaining to its employees.

As per the press release issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police, the KSB company’s server was hacked on February 27, 2021. It is stated that unidentified persons allegedly got access to the company’s server illegally and corrupted or infected 150 files carrying data of its employees. FIR mentions that it has caused a loss of about Rs 50 lakhs to the company.

Police inspector Bhojraj Misal of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.