scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

Pimpri: KSB company’s server hacked, data corrupted; FIR lodged

The FIR mentions that it has caused a loss of about Rs 50 lakhs to the company.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 30, 2021 11:47:33 am
As per the press release issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police, the KSB company’s server was hacked on February 27, 2021

Unidentified persons allegedly hacked into the server of KSB company in Pimpri and corrupted important data pertaining to its employees.

As per the press release issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police, the KSB company’s server was hacked on February 27, 2021. It is stated that unidentified persons allegedly got access to the company’s server illegally and corrupted or infected 150 files carrying data of its employees. FIR mentions that it has caused a loss of about Rs 50 lakhs to the company.

Click here for more

Police inspector Bhojraj Misal of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X