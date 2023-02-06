scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Pimpri kids star in song highlighting child labour

Children of Pimpri slums seen waving the Tricolour in a video song on child labour and school dropouts.
A VIDEO song with children of Nehrunagar Vitthal Nagar rehabilitation slum in Pimpri in the cast and showing the life of child labours and school dropouts has been released on YouTube.

The song—‘Laharayega Tiranga’— highlights the daily struggle of these children who are deprived of the fundamental right to education.

It has been released on Redbud Music’s YouTube channel as part of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The teaser and poster of the song were recently unveiled by India’s first Paralympic gold medalist and former Indian Army officer Padmashri Muralikant Petkar.

It has been written and directed by CA Arvind Bhosle, sung by Indian Idol famed Ashish Kulkarni and music composed by Shreyas Deshpande.

Director and writer Bhosle said, “Through the song, we wanted to shed light on the lives of child labourers and out-of-school children.”

“It has been created with the main objective of effective implementation of the Child Labour Act and Right to Education Act,” Arvind Bhosle added.

Child actor Ashish Natekar played the lead role. Gaurav Kadam, Ovi Daithe, Kunal Gaikwad, Vedant Dongre, Kumar Awchar, Santosh Sagunde, Karthik Jegri and Avinash Nanekar have acted as side child actors.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 01:25 IST
