Pimpri hospital performs robot-aided hip and knee surgeries

A private hospital in Pimpri, Maharashtra, has claimed to have successfully performed its first robotic hip and knee joint replacement surgeries on three patients.

The surgery conducted by the Department of Orthopaedics and Research Centre at Dr DY Patil Hospital in Pimpri, included artificial joint replacements of the right hip for a 53-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, and a replacement of the right knee joint for a 46-year-old man.

The joint replacements were planned using CT scans before the procedures, the hospital said. The three surgeries were completed with the help of a robotic arm employed in surgical procedures.

“The world’s greatest smart robot, Mako, has now been placed in our Dr DY Patil Hospital, and the usage of a ‘Third Generation Robotic Arm’ with a computer system has made the surgery exceedingly exact and successful,” said Dr Rahul Salunkhe, Head of the orthopaedic department.

He said that with the help of the robot, it has become feasible to oversee numerous surgical procedures, making it much easier to do surgery with accuracy and precision and to prevent mistakes caused by human error. ‘Robot Navigation’ eliminates the need to drill additional holes in the leg bones, resulting in less pain and a faster response to therapy, the doctor said.

The surgery team comprised Dr Salunkhe, Dr Suhas Masilamani, Dr Anteshwar Birajdar, Dr J.B.S Kishore, Dr Dattatray Bhokare, and anesthesiologist Dr Aparna Bagle.

“Today, relying on medical technology and providing global standards of service, this robotic surgery will benefit patients in unstable health conditions. We are committed to providing patient care through skilled surgeons and human resources in healthcare services,” said Dr Yashraj P Patil, trustee and treasurer of Dr DY Patil University, Pimpri.