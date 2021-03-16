Pimpri: Daily testing goes up to 4000, Covid admissions double in one month

From around 1,800 to 2,000 tests two weeks ago, the civic body is now conducting 3,500 to 4,000 tests every day.

WITH Covid-19 positive cases rising over the past six weeks, the health department of the PCMC has also stepped up daily testing. From around 1,800 to 2,000 tests two weeks ago, the civic body is now conducting 3,500 to 4,000 tests every day.

Health officer Dr Varsha Dange on Monday said as Covid-19 cases had risen, the civic body had stepped up testing. “We are conducting 3,500 to 4,000 tests daily. On Saturdays and Sundays, tests figure go down as many private labs are shut. Otherwise, on week days, the testing figure remains high,” she said.

At the beginning of February, the positivity rate was just 5 per cent, which is now hovering between 20 to 25 per cent. “In early February, our positive figures dipped to just 60 cases daily, but now we are getting more than 800 positive cases every day,” said Dr Pavan Salve, PCMC’s additional health chief.

Dr Salve said while more than 4,000 patients were in home isolation, figures of those hospitalised had also jumped up considerably in the last one month. “On February 15, we had 707 patients admitted to different hospitals in the city. By March 14, we had 1,399 patients in hospitals. We still have a lot of vacant beds and there is nothing to worry about,” he said. While on February 15, 707 patients were hospitalised, on February 18, the figure went up to 818. But then suddenly jumped to 1141 and since the figure has remained over 1000 mark every day. “From March 1, the figure of hospitalised patients has been on the rise,” Dr Salve said.

The health department said for every person detected positive, they are tracing 20 persons. “Our contact tracing remains 20 behind every patient,” officials said.

However, Dr Shrikrishna Joshi, spokesperson of Lokmanya Hospital, Chinchwad, one of the dedicated private hospitals, said,”With sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, our admissions have increased so much that we don’t have an empty bed as of now.”