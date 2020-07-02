Pimpri-Chinchwad’s mortality rate lower than that of Pune, state and nation

The lower mortality rate has been attributed to increased contact tracing and early treatment of infected patients (Representational) The lower mortality rate has been attributed to increased contact tracing and early treatment of infected patients (Representational)

As predicted by the civic administration, the number of Covid-19 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad crossed 3,000 on Tuesday, to reach 3,029. Even though positive cases have risen sharply, the mortality rate has not crossed the 2 per cent-mark in the last three months.

Since April, the mortality rate has hovered between 1.4 per cent and 1.8 per cent, much below the state’s average mortality rate of 4.72 per cent and the national average of 3.13 per cent. It is also lower than neighbouring Pune city’s mortality rate of 3.93 per cent.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar attributed the lower mortality rate to increased contact tracing and early treatment of infected patients. “This has helped in reaching out to patients and ensuring that they get early treatment. In turn, this has led to lower mortality rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad compared to Pune city or other cities in the state. Our mortality rate is also much below the state’s average mortality rate,” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has so far seen 77 Covid-19 patients succumb to the infection. Of these, 47 were from Pimpri-Chinchwad and the remaining 30 were either from PMC, rural areas of the district, Khadki Cantonment Board or Pune Cantonment Board areas.

“Of the 45 coronavirus patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad who died, only one succumbed within 24 hours of admission. But among those from outside PCMC limits, quite a few died within 24 hours of admission. This means, in Pimpri-Chinchwad area we have been able to reach out to patients and get them admitted and treated on time. This could be one of the primary reasons behind the lower mortality rates, besides the efforts of our medical team in saving the lives of the patients,” said Hardikar.

Till May 24, Pimpri-Chinchwad had seen 274 cases. But in the last one month, as lockdown curbs were relaxed, the number of cases has increased. As many as 25 civic officers, employees, two corporators and one MLA have tested positive for the infection.

“From Monday, we have started immediate home isolation of patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic… this will hugely reduce the burden on our resources…,” said the PCMC chief.

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge and his wife, who were found to be positive for Covid-19, have been admitted to a private hospital in Chinchwad. In a social media post, Landge said, “Yes, it is true that I have tested positive for coronavirus…we should learn to live with coronavirus…I am undergoing treatment at a private hospital”.

BJP leaders said Landge was with former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis when the latter had visited YCM Hospital last week. The throat swab samples of 128 people who had come in contact with Landge have been collected by the civic health department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd