Pimpri Chinchwad: Youths claiming to be members of ‘Ravan gang’ arrested for raping 14-yr-old girl

After knowing about the incident, her mother approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused persons.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested two youths — who claimed to be members of the “Ravan gang” — for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and extorting cash and valuables worth Rs 3.4 lakhs from her. The complainant has also named a woman as an accused in the case.

Police have booked the three accused under sections 376, 384, 109, 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said that between January 27 and March 28, the accused persons allegedly threatened the victim girl saying they are members of the "Sonya Kalbhor, Ravan gang". They allegedly raped the girl and forced her to bring money and ornaments from her house.