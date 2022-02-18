Pimpri-Chinchwad: Youth arrested in Nigdi with two country-made pistols

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a youth for illegal possession of two country-made pistols. The accused was identified as Ajay Arun Gaikwad (23), a resident of Mhalunge Ingle in Khed. An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Nigdi police station.

Gaikwad was nabbed near the Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi on Thursday afternoon, a press release issued on Friday stated. Officials seized two country-made pistols and four live cartridges worth Rs 1.02 lakh from his possession.

The police have booked Gaikwad under various sections of the Arms Act.

A probe is on to find out from where he procured the firearms illegally and the purpose behind it.