Woman killed after months of harassment for giving birth to a girl: Pimpri-Chinchwad police

A 20-year-old woman was strangled to death by her husband after months of mental and physical harassment for having given birth to a girl, Pimpri-Chinchwad police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Changuna Jadhav, was a resident of Chandanwadi in Maval taluka. Her husband, Yogesh Jadhav (26), who works as a driver for a pick-up truck, was arrested hours after the murder, police said. An FIR in this case has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station based on the complaint by Changuna’s father, Shavaji Thakar (43).

The incident came to light on the morning of August 28 when some neighbours informed the police about the woman’s death. A team from Talegaon Dabhade police rushed to the spot and initial investigation indicated death by strangulation. The police discovered that her husband had fled, police said.

Inspector Shahaji Pawar of Shirgaon police post, under Talegaon Dabhade police station, said, “The deceased had given birth to a baby girl seven months ago. Since then, her husband had been mentally and physically harassing her. Probe has revealed that on the night of August 27, Yogesh, Changuna and the baby went to sleep with the television turned on. It was kept on because the baby was used to sleeping to the sound of the television in the background. When Yogesh woke up the next morning, he assaulted Changuna for having kept the television turned on for the baby and strangled her to death. By the time our team reached the spot after receiving a call from the neighbours, Yogesh had fled.”

He added, “We launched a search for Yogesh and traced him to Talegaon MIDC based on his cellphone location. He was later arrested.”

Yogesh was produced before a court and remanded to police custody.