Pimpri-Chinchwad: Woman cheated of Rs 22 lakh by ‘doctor’ she met on matrimonial website

A woman in her late twenties was cheated of Rs 22 lakh over a period of eight months after she transferred the money allegedly to a doctor whom she met on a matrimonial website. The postgraduate, who lives with her mother in Pimpri-Chinchwad, has registered an FIR in this regard at Bhosari MIDC police station.

The police have invoked IPC sections pertaining to impersonation and cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the accused.

According to the complaint, in June last year, the woman came in contact with the profile of a doctor who allegedly had his medical practice abroad. After the two started communicating on phone messenger and video calls, the man promised to marry her.

Police inspector (crime) Pradeep Patil, who is probing the case, said, “The cyber fraudsters posing as a doctor took money from the complainant on pretexts like air travel expenditure, money required after freezing of bank accounts, gold tax, some kind of duties, etc. She was asked to make around 20 such transfers which she did from bank accounts belonging to herself and her mother.”

After realising that the person did not exist and that she had been cheated, the woman’s family approached the cyber crime wing of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. A probe has been launched into the phone numbers and bank accounts used by the fraudsters, an officer said.