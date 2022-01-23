Pimpri-Chinchwad: WhatsApp number with ‘profile of PCMC chief’ seeks aid, FIR registered

The cyber crime cell of Chinchwad police is investigating a case of online fraud in which various citizens, including corporators, received WhatsApp calls from a person who pretended to be Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Rajesh Patil and sought financial help in the form of gift cards.

An FIR was registered in this regard late on Saturday by the IT department of the PCMC under sections pertaining to cheating, impersonation, forgery and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

As per the FIR, multiple WhatsApp calls and messages were received by PCMC corporators and some citizens in Pimpri Chinchwad between 10 am on January 17 and 11 am on January 18. The calls were made from a contact number which had the name and profile picture of Patil.

An officer from the cyber crime cell said the accused initially established contact with various people over chat messages and later sought financial help in the form of gift cards. All those who were contacted immediately reported the matter to PCMC authorities. The officer said so far three PCMC corporators and a few citizens have received such calls.

The civic body has appealed to citizens not to respond to such fraudulent calls, and report them to the cyber cell.