Pimpri Chinchwad: What relaxations can people expect from Monday under Maharashtra’s new unlock policy

Salons in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, start operations as Maharashtra government announces relaxations to lockdown norms. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

The Maharashtra government, late on Friday, put out a five-level unlock plan as per which districts and municipal corporations will be classified under five levels with varying degrees of restrictions and relaxations depending on the Covid-19 positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen-equipped beds.

Local authorities — namely the district collectors and municipal commissioners — will issue the orders that will then become effective in the respective jurisdictions. For areas under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the restrictions will be eased from Monday, and an order on the same is expected before then.

However, considering that PCMC has a weekly positivity rate of 7 per cent positivity and 12 per cent oxygenated-bed occupancy, it’s likely to be classified under ‘Level 3’.

“In last two days, we had a positivity rate of four per cent but in the last 10 days, the positivity rate is 7 per cent. We might be under Level 3 as our positivity rate for a longer time was between 5 and 10 per cent,” PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

As per the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, administrative units falling under Level 3 will have following the restrictions and relaxations:

1. Essential and non-essential shops can operate till 4 pm and movement of citizens will be restricted (barring for essential purposes) after 5 pm.

2. Malls, theatres, and single screens will remain closed.

3. Restaurants can operate at 50 per cent dining capacity till 4 pm and thereafter be open for only deliveries.

4. Local trains will operate only for people belonging to the essential services category.

5. Public places and parks can remain open from 5 am to 9 pm.

6. Private offices can be open on all days till 4 pm. Government office attendance will be restricted to 50 per cent.

7. Sports activities will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm. Shooting will be allowed provided there’s a bio bubble and no outside movement will be permitted post 5 pm.

8. Social gatherings will have 50 per cent attendance; marriages can have up to 50 persons and funerals can be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

9. Society meetings and election rallies can have 50 per cent attendance.

10. Construction sites will have in situ workers and no labourers will be allowed to step out after 4 pm.

11. E-commerce activities will be operational.

12. Salons and gyms will have 50 per cent capacity and clients will be allowed by appointments only.

13. In public transport, no standing will be permitted. Manufacturing can happen regularly.