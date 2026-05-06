Pimpri-Chinchwad housing societies hit by severe water crisis, PCMC not concerned, builders violating rule, says federation

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Housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad have expressed resentment over the civic body allegedly neglecting their demands for water and failing to act against rule violations by builders.
Sanjeevan Sangle, chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation, said the matter was not discussed at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)’s general body meeting held on Tuesday.
“There is widespread outrage as not a single corporator from any party uttered a word on this subject,” he said.
“Many housing societies in the city are currently facing a severe water shortage. While obtaining completion certificates (CC) for their projects, builders submitted indemnity bonds (guarantee letters) stating they would provide water supply at their own expense until the Bhama-Askhed water project was completed. However, these conditions are being violated in many places, forcing residents to struggle for basic amenities,” Sangale said in a letter to the PCMC administration.
Sangle said it was expected that the meeting would discuss the matter, the administration would clarify its stand, and that a course of action against defaulting builders would be determined.
Sangle said a heated argument broke out between two senior women corporators over an issue related to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).
“Many said that this spat diverted the meeting’s attention away from core civic problems. Water supply is a vital issue linked to the daily lives of citizens. Had it been discussed, it would have provided the administration with a direction for a concrete decision and offered relief to the residents,” he said.
Sangale said, “We have been consistently raising our voice on this issue for the last 10 years. The breach of indemnity bonds by builders is a clear violation of the law. We expected that a discussion in the meeting would lead to justice. However, it is extremely regrettable that this serious matter was completely ignored. Our struggle will continue until this issue is resolved.”
The federation said the administration and public representatives should prioritise the residents’ basic problems.