Pimpri-Chinchwad housing societies hit by severe water crisis, PCMC not concerned, builders violating rule, says federation

Housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad have expressed resentment over the civic body allegedly neglecting their demands for water and failing to act against rule violations by builders.

Sanjeevan Sangle, chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation, said the matter was not discussed at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)’s general body meeting held on Tuesday.

“There is widespread outrage as not a single corporator from any party uttered a word on this subject,” he said.

“Many housing societies in the city are currently facing a severe water shortage. While obtaining completion certificates (CC) for their projects, builders submitted indemnity bonds (guarantee letters) stating they would provide water supply at their own expense until the Bhama-Askhed water project was completed. However, these conditions are being violated in many places, forcing residents to struggle for basic amenities,” Sangale said in a letter to the PCMC administration.