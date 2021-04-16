Pimpri-Chinchwad runs out of ventilator beds; YCMH to add 15 more beds for Covid patients

At civic run YCM hospital, the administration plans to add 15 more beds for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: www.ycmhpgi.org)

The family of a Covid-19 patient, living in Sangvi area of Pimpri, has been searching for a ventilator bed for her for the last few days. The family has met with a stock reply from hospitals: no ventilator bed is available.

The Sangvi family is not alone. Scores of families who are knocking on the doors of civic and private hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad are being turned away as these hospitals have run out of ventilator beds for patients with severe symptoms. As of Friday, there are 600 critical patients in private and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administered hospitals.

PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy said though beds in intensive care units (ICUs) without ventilators are available, not a single bed with ventilator is available in over 100 private hospitals and five PCMC hospitals.

“Though the situation keeps changing every day, there is a long queue of people seeking ventilator beds. The demand for ventilator beds has been rising for over a month now,” he said.

Dr Roy said all 340 ventilator beds in ICUs are occupied as of Friday.

At civic-run YCM hospital, there are 70 ventilator beds and in two-three days, the hospital administration plans to add 15 more beds for Covid-19 patients. YCM hospital and medical dean Dr Rajendra Wable said, “We have 70 ventilator beds as of today. In next couple of days, we will add 15 more ventilator beds. These ventilator beds were kept for non-Covid patients. However, since YCMH has become a dedicated Covid hospital, we have decided to convert the non-Covid ICU into Covid ICU.”

Dr Wable said there was a huge demand from patients’ families for ventilator beds not only from PCMC areas but also from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other neighbouring talukas.

On Thursday, PCMC chief Rajesh Patil had said jumbo hospital in Nehrunagar will get 59 ventilator beds. “We are increasing the bed capacity of jumbo hospital as well as other PCMC hospitals. Of the 59 ventilator beds to be installed in jumbo hospital, some of them have already been installed and some will be installed in coming days,” he said.

In the 90-bed civic-run hospital, an ICU is being set up. Doctors at the hospital said an oxygen tank is being installed after which a 10-bed ICU will become operational. Currently, the hospital admits patients with mild and moderate symptoms and will admit serious patients after the ICU is set up, doctors said.