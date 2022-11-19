Pimpri Chinchwad civic body to use unutilised ventilators to set up ICUs at its hospitals

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to set up more intensive care units across its hospitals by utilising around 300 ventilators that were received during the Covid-19 pandemic period and are lying unutilised. This comes even as 45 ventilators received by the PCMC-run YCM Hospital under the PM-Cares Fund are lying in a state of disrepair for months.

Dr Laxman Gofane, who heads PCMC’s medical department, told The Indian Express Saturday, “Around 300 ventilators that we had received during the Covid-19 period are lying unutilised with us. These ventilators were used at our make-shift facilities like the Jumbo Hospital and the Auto Cluster facilities.”

All the 300 ventilators, packed neatly, have been stored in the civic body-run hospital in the Masulkar Colony. “These ventilators were received from various sources, including from the central government, state government, CSR funds and donations,” said Dr Gofane. “As and when required in our civic hospitals, we are providing these readily-available ventilators,” he said.

When asked what PCMC plans to do with the unutilised ventilators, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “We are planning to increase ICU facilities in our hospitals with these ventilators. As of now, we have four ICUs at YCM Hospital. Similarly, we also have ICUs at our other hospitals. Wherever space is available, we will set up an ICU.”

Dr Gofane said during the Covid period, there was constant demand for ICU beds. “As a result, we set up new hospitals and have also provided ICU facilities at the existing ones as well as at the new ones. Besides four ICUs at YCM Hospital, we also have ICU facilities at our other facilities like Bhosari, Pimpri, Thergaon and Akurdi,” Dr Gofane said.

He added, “We do not have much space at the At YCM Hospital but ICUs can be set up at the other hospitals. At YCM Hospital, we have 45 ICU beds whereas in the other hospitals, we have some 40-45 ICU beds.”

When contacted, YCM Hospital dean Dr Rajendra Wable said the hospital currently is facing a problem of non-repaired ventilators received under the PM-Cares Fund. “As many as 45 ventilators received under the PM-Care Fund are lying unrepaired as their parts are malfunctioning. We have written to the company but they are not responding,” Dr Wable said.

He added currently they have four ICUs which includes one NICU for babies. “We have 45 beds available in our ICUs. More than half of the beds need ventilators. Whenever a ventilator malfunctions, there is an urgent need for a replacement. If the PM-Care-funded ventilators can be repaired, they will come handy,” he said.