Elderly woman, infant killed after transformer explodes in Pimpri Chinchwad

Police officials said Sharada and Shivani succumbed to injuries late on Saturday. (Representational)

An elderly woman and a infant died due to burn injuries after a power transformer exploded in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Maharashtra on Saturday.

The incident took place in Indrayani Nagar, Bhosari area, at around 1.30 pm. The power transformer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, which was installed near a residential building, exploded, resulting in oil splattering on three members of a family who were sitting nearby.

Sharada Kotwal (51), her daughter Harshada (32) and Harshada’s five-month-old daughter Shivani sustained at least 70 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Police officials said Sharada and Shivani succumbed to injuries late on Saturday.

Inspector Rajendra Kunte of Bhosari MIDC police station said a probe will be conducted into what caused the explosion and whether negligence on the part of any functionary led to the mishap.

Police added that the power transformer unit was replaced recently following a technical fault. Oil is used in high voltage power transformer units and it acts as both an insulator and coolant.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd