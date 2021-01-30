Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad tops in district with 99 percent healthcare workers vaccinated

Beneficiaries being vaccinated with Covisheild Vaccine at Sutar Hospital. (Express File Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) registered 99 per cent vaccinations for the first time in Pune district. A total of 889 out of 900 healthcare workers were inoculated on Friday across its eight centres.

Dr Pavan Salve, chief medical officer at PCMC, told The Indian Express that they had meticulously planned session sites and called more beneficiaries who were registered on the CoWIN digital platform.

Yamunanagar hospital urban health centre registered the maximum inoculations at 136 while YCM hospital saw 255 vaccinations. Talera hospital also registered 120 vaccinations on Friday while Akurdi hospital was able to vaccinate 94 healthcare workers.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s 14 inoculation centres registered 88 per cent vaccinations, with Sassoon General Hospital administering the vaccine dose to 110 healthcare workers. Another session site at B J Medical College was also able to administer the vaccine to 100 healthcare workers.

Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital vaccinated 186 healthcare workers as against the list of 100 beneficiaries on Friday. A total of 1,232 healthcare workers out of 1,400 were vaccinated across centres in PMC area.

Across 24 centres in Pune rural, too, the vaccination registered was at 83 per cent. A total of 1,987 out of 2,400 vaccine beneficiaries were inoculated on Friday. Overall, Pune district registered 87 per cent vaccinations. Solapur district registered 75 per cent vaccination whereas Satara district registered 110 per cent vaccinations.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune region – which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts – said that in a fortnight, a total of 43,664 vaccinations were completed. There are 1.65 lakh healthcare workers in Pune region, of which 1.09 lakh are in the private sector.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

In Pune district, out of the total of 1.10 lakh healthcare workers enlisted as vaccine beneficiaries, 23,168 have been inoculated so far.

Vaccination of frontline workers likely from next week.

On Day 14 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officials said that more than 33 lakh healthcare workers were vaccinated across the country.

The Centre will now ask states to begin vaccination of frontline workers along with healthcare providers from the first week of February, officials said. Among the frontline workers include policemen, paramedical workers, municipal workers and others.

“The list of frontline workers will be double the number of healthcare workers and presently we have 2.20 lakh vaccine doses for Pune region. We will soon make arrangements,” Dr Deshmukh said.