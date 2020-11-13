Pimpri-Chinchwad top cop to write to Army authorities seeking nod to question officer

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash on Thursday said that he will be writing to the Army authorities seeking nod to interrogate an officer of Captain rank in a case in which a woman from Nepal was found to be illegally residing in the premises of College of Military Engineering (CME) in Dapodi.

Based on the preliminary probe, police have booked the woman, identified as Elisa Manoj Pande Khadka (26), under the sections of Official Secrets Act along with sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to trespassing.

In the same criminal offence, police have also booked an officer of Captain rank, in whose quarters the woman had been residing for the last few months.

Police had received a complaint from Imran Abdul Kadir Hajwani, a resident of Bhavani Peth in Pune, alleging Khadka of cheating him to the tune of Rs 85 lakh on assurances of making him partner in a parking contract in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After information about her whereabouts from the complainant, it came to light that Khadka was residing in CME premises. Subsequently, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police contacted the CME authorities seeking their help in the investigation. A CME team was provided for assisting the police.

During searches in CME, they found Khadka at the residential quarters of an Army Captain.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner told The Indian Express, “I am writing to the Army authorities asking for a nod to question the said Army officer, as part of the investigation. Meanwhile, one of the teams will be conducting the forensic analysis of the cell phone used by the woman, to check if it has been tampered with.”

Sources said that senior officials have questioned the woman over the last couple of days and have been able to get details about the alleged cheating and how she finally came to be living with the Army officer.

A police officer part of the investigation said, “We have earlier sought permission to question the Army officer and now we are sending a communication from the police commissioner for the same. If we don’t get a nod from them, we may seek an order from the court for it.”

