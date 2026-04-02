3-yr-old girl falls in water tank of under construction building in Pimpri Chinchwad, dies

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A girl, aged three years and nine months, died by falling into a water tank at a building under construction in the Old Sangvi in Pimpri Chinchwad area on the night of March 31.
The Pimpri Chinchwad police have identified the deceased girl as Priyanka Vishwakarma. Her father Manoj Vishwakarma (22) has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Sangvi police station on Wednesday.
Police have arrested three persons in this case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police have identified the accused persons as Manish Babasaheb Pawar, Jayram Babanrao Kamble and Vasant Kailas Bansode.
Police said the girl was residing with his family at a lane in Pavana Nagar in Old Sangvi. Police said that construction of a six-storeyed building was near her house.
“The girl left home around 8 pm on March 31 to play, but then did not return. Her parents searched for her, but failed to find her. So they informed the police about the missing girl. Cops conducted a search and found that the girl had fallen into an open water tank on the ground floor of a building under construction. Police called the fire brigade. The firemen reached the spot and fished out the body of the girl from the water tank. She was taken to a hospital immediately, but was pronounced dead by the doctors,” said assistant police inspector Narayan Patil, the investigation officer.
Patil said they have arrested the building land owner Manish Pawar along with contractors Kamble and Bansode under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105, 3 (5). “A court has remanded the accused persons to police custody for three days. Further investigation is on,” said Patil.
Police suspect the victim reached the building which was under construction while playing. Police said the water tank on the ground floor was kept open negligently. Due to it, the girl may have slipped into the water tank and died, police said. “There was no lid or protective cover over the water tank,” the FIR stated.
Police said the girl’s father works at a local fast food stall and was residing in a rented house in Pavana Nagar in Old Sangvi.