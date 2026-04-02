3-yr-old girl falls in water tank of under construction building in Pimpri Chinchwad, dies

Police have arrested three persons in this case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A girl, aged three years and nine months, died by falling into a water tank at a building under construction in the Old Sangvi in Pimpri Chinchwad area on the night of March 31.

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The Pimpri Chinchwad police have identified the deceased girl as Priyanka Vishwakarma. Her father Manoj Vishwakarma (22) has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Sangvi police station on Wednesday.

Police have arrested three persons in this case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police have identified the accused persons as Manish Babasaheb Pawar, Jayram Babanrao Kamble and Vasant Kailas Bansode.