Pimpri-Chinchwad to restart jumbo hospital in two days, other civic hospitals filled to capacity

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to restart its Nehrunagar jumbo Covid facility within the next two days as all other civic hospitals are filled to capacity with Covid-19 patients.

“We are planning to restart our Nehrunagar jumbo facility within two-three days,” PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy told The Indian Express on Tuesday. Roy was appointed the coordinating officer relating to hospital bed management and other related activities on Monday.

Roy said the staff and infrastructure at the jumbo facility is ready and it will not be difficult to restart it at any moment. The facility, which was set up by the PMRDA, PCMC and the district collectorate in September last year, will be run by a private party. It has been closed since January.

While the facility has 816 beds, it will be started initially with only 200 beds, Roy said. “As the demand rises, we will increase bed capacity by 100 at a time,” he added.

Every day, Pimpri-Chinchwad is registering 1,400 or more positive cases.

The PCMC has at least 1,000 beds at YCMH, Jijamata, Bhosari hospitals and Balnagari Covid Care centre, Roy said. “We will open one Covid Care Centre with 300 beds along with the jumbo facility,” he said.

Civic officials said the total bed capacity in Pimpri-Chinchwad, including private hospitals, is 2,969. “As of now, 1,717 beds are occupied while 1,252 beds available,” a civic official said.