Pimpri Chinchwad: Three arrested for having illegal firearms

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested three persons in separate incidents for having illegal pistols.

Police arrested a 20-year-old Bablu alias Yash Disle, a resident of Bopkhel from Alandi Road on Tuesday. During searches, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession. An offence has been lodged against Disle at the Dighi police station as per sections of the Indian Arms Act.

In another action, cops arrested Akash Shamrao Gore (26) of Akurdi, when he had come to Dehu Road on Tuesday evening. A country-made pistol and one live cartridge were also recovered from his possession. An offence has been lodged against him at the Dehuroad police station.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Maula Rahim Shaikh of Karnataka was arrested from Old Sangvi in the early hours of Wednesday. Cops recovered one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession. An offence has been lodged against him at the Sangvi police station.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

A probe is underway to find out from whom and for what purpose the accused persons procured the illegal firearms.