Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City project faces ransomware attack

Servers of Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Project have been subjected to a ransomware attack, causing the project an estimated loss of Rs 5 crore. As per the police complaint, the attackers have demanded a ransom to be paid through Bitcoins.

The attack took place on February 26 and a criminal offence regarding this was registered at Nigdi police station on March 9 by Mahendra Laxminarayan Lathi (55), who is a manager at Tech Mahindra, which manages the project that involves finding technological solutions for city network, smart traffic, parking, environment, CCTV surveillance, data center and disaster recovery center, among others.

As per officials, configuration of the system was going on at the server room of the PCMC Smart City project, located at Astitva Hall near Nigdi Pradhikaran. “While the configuration was on, the ransomware attack happened. They have encrypted the configuration data. The servers did not have any project data as yet,” said Nilkanth Poman, information technology officer of PCMC.

The estimated loss of Rs 5 crore has been reported to police. Undertaking the configuration work again will require about a month’s work and expert engagement.

Meanwhile, BJP Corporator Seema Sawale has blamed Tech Mahindra for the lapse. “The company has bagged a Rs 525-crore contract, of which Rs 15 crore is to be spent on the firewall to secure the systems. The successful attack shows that proper firewall has not been built by the company for the systems. Also, the company has made several contradictory statements in the FIR to police. It’s clear that it’s trying to hide something,” said Sawale in her letter to PCMC Commissioner Rajesh Patil, demanding that the contract with the company be nullified.