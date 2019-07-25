Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart city board plans 3,300 CCTVs

As part of the smart city project, Pimpri-Chinchwad officials are planning to install 3,300 CCTV cameras, in areas within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, in the span of a year.

Advertising

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who is also the CEO of Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Ltd, said the project was approved at a board meeting last week.

As many as 170 CCTVs will be installed across 25 spots in all three phases of the IT park at Hinjewadi. Sources said the aim is to help monitor traffic and control crime in the area. “These include Pimpri-Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, Alandi, Talegaon and Chakan,” he said.

Joint CEO Neelkanth Poman said that the most number of cameras would be installed in Chinchwad area.

Advertising

The CCTV installation project will cost around Rs 300 crore, which will be borne by the central government, state government and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). “The central govt will provide 50 per cent of the funds, state govt 25 per cent and PCMC will provide 25 per cent funds,” Poman said.

The board of Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Ltd holds its meeting every three months. However, activists said board members are not paying attention to chaotic road traffic and indiscriminately hanging flex boards. “The smart city board should help make the town look smart, not ugly. The board should meet regularly, “said activist Rajendra Verma.