Pimpri Chinchwad: Six arrested with banned drugs worth Rs 4.2 lakh

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested six persons in possession of banned drugs worth Rs 4.2 lakh.

According to a press release issued Saturday, the anti-narcotics cell of the Pimpri Chinchwad police crime branch nabbed the six accused Thursday night from Bavdhan area. The accused have been identified as Prashant Mali, Tejas Dangi, Sujit Dagade, Rahul Kawde, Sameer Shaikh, all residents of Mulshi and Omkar Nagarkar of Raviwar Peth.

During searches, the police claims to have recovered 298 grams of marijuana from Mali, nine grams of charas from Nagarkar, 12.434 kilograms of marijuana along with packaging material and a weighing machine from Dangi and Dagade.

Police have further recovered 1.428 kilograms of marijuana and nine grams of charas from Kawde and Shaikh. Police have also recovered mobile phones and some cash from the accused persons during searches.

The first information report (FIR) against the accused persons has been lodged at the Hinjewadi police station in the early hours of Friday.

The accused are booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.