Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sex racket at Wakad spa busted, 4 women rescued

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have busted a sex racket operating in the guise of a spa centre at a building in the Wakad area and rescued four women, according to a press release.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the social security cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch, headed by senior inspector Prasad Gokule, raided Traco Treat Spa at Songira Landmark, Kaspate Vasti on Monday evening, said the police.

The cops arrested the spa manager, identified as Ranvir Rathod (31), resident of Charholi. Rathod and a woman, who also worked as a manager, have been booked under sections of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The search is on for the woman.