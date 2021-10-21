Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sex racket at Wakad spa busted, 4 women rescued

October 21, 2021 11:31:02 am
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have busted a sex racket operating in the guise of a spa centre at a building in the Wakad area and rescued four women, according to a press release.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the social security cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch, headed by senior inspector Prasad Gokule, raided Traco Treat Spa at Songira Landmark, Kaspate Vasti on Monday evening, said the police.
The cops arrested the spa manager, identified as Ranvir Rathod (31), resident of Charholi. Rathod and a woman, who also worked as a manager, have been booked under sections of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The search is on for the woman.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-