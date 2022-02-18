Pimpri-Chinchwad: Senior citizen loses Rs 3 lakh in online fraud

A 65-YEAR-OLD man from Rahatni lost Rs 3 lakh in an online fraud incident when an unidentified person responded to his post for the sale of a TV cabinet on a well-known online marketplace platform and made him scan a QR code on a false pretext. An FIR in the case was registered at the Wakad police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction on Wednesday.

Inspector Ramchandra Gharge of Wakad police station said, “After initial conversation about the sale of the TV cabinet, the caller shared a QR code with the complainant on some false pretext. When the complainant scanned the code believing the pretext, he lost Rs 3 lakh from two accounts linked to an online payment system.”

After the complainant realised that he had lost money, he approached the police and an FIR under the Information Technology Act was registered.