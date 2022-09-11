scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sculptures installed under city project, but PCMC to keep them under wraps

The new sculptures across Pimpri-Chinchwad were meant to be unveiled in June by then Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, but the MVA government’s collapse delayed the inauguration.

The sculptures were initially meant to be inaugurated in June by then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state collapsed that month and the new government took over, delaying the inauguration. (Express photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which has installed sculptures across the city as part of a project to beautify prominent chowks or squares, has decided to keep them all covered up till their formal inauguration, officials said. So far, the civic body has installed sculptures at nine of the 15 chowks selected under the project.

A team of artists has been roped in from across the country to make the sculptures using scrap material. PCMC executive engineer Prerna Sinkar told The Indian Express, “The sculptures will not be of famous personalities, monuments or structures. They will be of horses, lions, cheetahs… We have already installed them and have covered them with cloth. During his tenure, former municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil had directed that the sculptures should be covered up until they are inaugurated.”

The sculptures were initially meant to be inaugurated in June by then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state collapsed that month and the new government took over, delaying the inauguration. “We were supposed to inaugurate at least four sculptures initially, but it got delayed due to the change in government. In the meantime, we increased the scope of the project by deciding to beautify the area around the sculpture,” Sinkar said.

Officials said the new municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh will soon take a decision on the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

One of the sculptures has been installed at Nashik Phata Chowk. “People want to have a sneak peek at the sculpture… Some of those who pass by the area are seen approaching the covered figure,” says Prajakata Kale, a local resident.

“The entire beautification of the sculpture and its surrounding area will be done by private parties. We have appointed 15 private parties, majority of whom are builders. They have been asked to beautify the project on a BOT ( Build-Operate-Transfer) basis. PCMC will not have to pay anything to the builder. They will look after the project for 10 years. In return, the builders will get to advertise themselves, but we will decide the size of the advertisement,” executive engineer Sinkar added.

Pramod Ombase, another civic executive engineer, said, “The scrap material to build the sculptures comes primarily from our anti-encroachment department which carries out confiscation activities. Some of the scrap comes from our own projects. Only when the entire project is completed will we decide on the inauguration.”

More from Pune
Advertisement

Civic officials said each sculpture will cost over Rs 2 lakh. “The PCMC will incur expenses only for constructing the sculpture and its foundation, which will be about Rs 2-3 lakh per sculpture. Private parties will beautify the surrounding area and maintain the entire project for 10 years,” an official said.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 04:22:51 pm
Next Story

Zomato shareholder in Gurgaon orders biryani from Hyderabad, gets only salan; post viral

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Premium
Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Bimal Patel, the man steering most of Modi govt's pet projects
Sunday Story

Bimal Patel, the man steering most of Modi govt's pet projects

Premium
Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category
JEE Advanced 2022

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement