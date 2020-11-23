Pimpri-Chinchwad: Scheme to teach entrepreneurship skills to cops’ wards

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have also launched a scheme of entrepreneurship development training for people who were in conflict with the law while they were juveniles. (Representational)

Among the many issues faced by police personnel, inability to give enough time to their children due to extremely hectic duty hours all around the year is a major one. The issues faced by children of police personnel — often referred to as ‘line kids’ in reference to the ‘police line’ residential areas the families live in — have always been a key concern for the police machinery.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have now launched an entrepreneurship development training scheme for the wards of serving and retired police personnel, which also includes a loan scheme for these youths, along with subsidies. The scheme has been launched by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate in collaboration with the Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneur Development (MCED), which is an autonomous society working under the Directorate of Industries, government of Maharashtra.

The initiative includes guidance and training modules for children of police personnel, along with bank loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for the service sector and Rs 50 lakh for manufacturing sector, along with certain subsidies.

The initiative is the brainchild of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash. Speaking to The Indian Express, Krishna Prakash said, “Not being able to give time to wards is always a major concern for police personnel. Many a times, the surroundings in which these children grow up result in issues they face later while pursuing education and jobs. Some even turn to illegal activities. For some time, we have been working on a programme to engage the youth in our jurisdiction in entrepreneurship development training. We decided to start with our own children. For this purpose, we have tied up with MCED, various leading banks and NGOs, which will help in guiding these police wards to choose the right entrepreneurial path for them.”

As part of the initiative, various police stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction were asked to identify eligible wards of serving and retired police personnel for the initiative. Officials said that as on Monday, over 350 wards have been identified and have been called for the first introductory gathering on Tuesday at Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad.

From among the wards who have been identified, the programme coordinators will be identifying candidates for various Technical Entrepreneurship Development Programmes of durations ranging from one to three months. In these programmes, the candidates will initially undergo training for more than 10 basic aspects of entrepreneurship, including aptitude and skill development, understanding laws and rules, choice of industry, market study, financial and audit-related basic lessons, various challenges and the experience shared by successful entrepreneurs.

Further technical training will be imparted for ventures under more than 25 heads, ranging from agro and food-processing to cosmetics and herbal products.

“One of the key features of the initiative is that it also helps them get loans based on their interests and skill-sets and whether they want to enter the service sector or manufacturing sector. Once these wards enrol for the programme, their progress and development will be monitored. Welfare and betterment of police wards is one key aspect of the police force ecosystem and we intend to do as much as possible for it,” said Krishna Prakash.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have also launched a scheme of entrepreneurship development training for people who were in conflict with the law while they were juveniles. The initiative is part of the community outreach effort of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Over 187 candidates have already been identified for this programme and will soon undergo training after completion of formalities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.