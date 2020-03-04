Pune: Flyover wing ready but BJP, NCP spar over inauguration

The newly built flyover at Sai Chowk. (Express photo: Rajesh Stephan) The newly built flyover at Sai Chowk. (Express photo: Rajesh Stephan)

Part of a flyover at Sai Chowk near Pimple Saudagar, for which construction had been in progress, is now ready for vehicular traffic. However, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) sources said that it is still out of bounds because of a tussle between the ruling BJP and the NCP over who should inaugurate the structure.

Meanwhile, a grade separator in the same area, for which only finishing touches remain, is said to be part of the same tussle, PCMC officials added.

Once they are inaugurated, the flyover’s wing and grade separator are expected to ease a major traffic bottleneck for vehicles from Pimple Saudagar, Aundh, Kalewadi, Thergaon and other nearby areas. Work on the two structures had started three years ago. The flyover was constructed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Newtownship Development Authority (PCNTDA), while the grade separator’s work was undertaken by the PCMC.

The PCNTDA first constructed one wing of the flyover from Ravet to Aundh, which was opened to vehicular traffic last year.

“I don’t when it (the second wing) will be thrown open to the vehicular traffic, our CEO will take the call,” said PCNTDA executive engineer Prabhakar Vasaikar. The flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

As for the grade separator, PCMC executive engineer Shrikant Savane, “We are still giving it the finishing touches.” He added that the grade separator will be thrown open to the public in a fortnight and denied that it was being held up for political reasons.

Both PCNTDA and PCMC officials said they were waiting for political leaders to inaugurate the flyover.

“I have already told the PCMC and PNCTDA to inaugurate the projects in public interest… We have urged them to inaugurate the works at the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,” said local NCP corporator Nana Kate.

BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, in whose Chinchwad Assembly constituency both projects are based, said his party wants former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate the project. “We will soon decide,” he said.

