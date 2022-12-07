Three men on rickshaw fire eight rounds at three locations in Pimpri Chinchwad, held

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested three suspects after they fired eight rounds in the air at three different locations as they moved around in a rickshaw Tuesday evening. The three men have been identified as Shahrukh Shahnawaz Shaikh, Farukh Shahnawaz Shaikh and Shoaib Shaikh, said the police. They added Shahrukh Shaikh is a rickshaw driver.

Multiple teams from the Pimpri and Chinchwad police station and the Crime Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction responded to reports of gunshots at the three different locations. While no one was injured as the rounds were fired in the air, the back-to-back incidents in these areas did cause panic in the area.

The firing was reported in Bhatnagar, Link Road area under the Pimpri Police station and Patra Shed area under the Chinchwad police station. “We got to know that the suspects were moving in a rickshaw and opened fire at they stopped at these three locations and terrorised people. A probe was launched based on the CCTV footage and leads obtained from the crime scenes,” said an officer from Crime Branch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Patil said, “Considering the seriousness of the incident, senior officials including Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde visited the crime spots and gave directions to the investigation teams. Within five hours of the incidents, we arrested three persons.”

Crime Branch officials said a probe is being conducted into the criminal antecedents of the suspects and how they procured the country-made firearm. The officer said that the motive behind the firing was also being probed.

The three suspects have been booked on the charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation and have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).