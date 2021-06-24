Pimpri-Chinchwad resumes Covid-19 vaccination for people in 18-44 age group

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Thursday resumed vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group.

“The drive was started in April but we had to close it down due to unavailability of doses. However, it has resumed today,” PCMC additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve said. He added that those above 18 years of age will get their first Covishield dose at 45 centres and those above 45 will get their first and second doses at 19 centres. “Those above 18 looking for their second dose will get it at 2 centres,” he informed.

Those in the 18-44 age group looking for a first dose will get it at Malharrao Kute Memorial Hospital, Akurdi, Sanjay Kale Sabhagruh, Akurdi, ESI Hospital, Mohannagar, Sai Umbrella Sambhajinagar hospital, PCMC school, Jadhavwadi, PCMC girls school, Chikhali, Rupeenagar school, Yamunanagar hospital, Swami Vivekanand Badminton Hall, Jijamata Park, Phulenagar, Primary School, Mhatre Vasti, Acharya Atre auditorium, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Nehrunagar Urdu school, Masulkar Colony Eye hospital, S S Ajmera School, Sant Dnyaneshwar Sports Complex, Indrayani Nagar, Ankushrao Landge auditorium, Bhosari, Aadishakti Hospital, Bhosari, PCMC school, Bopkhel, Savitribai Phule primary school, Bhosari, Sakhubai Garden, Bhosari, Savitribai Phule primary school, Moshi hospital, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj primary school, Dighi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru school, Charholi, Pimple Gurav secondary school, Ahilyabai Holkar school, Sangvi, Kasarwadi hospital, Nilu Phule auditorium, Sangvi, Khinswara hospital, Thergaon, Pimple Nilakh Ingole school, Abaji Rambhau Bhumkar primary school, Bhumkar vasti, Maruti Genu Kaspate vasti primary school, Kantilal Khinswara primary school, Mangalnagar, Thergaon, Bhatnagar hospital, PCMC school, Pavananagar, Kalewadi, Annasaheb Magar school, Pimple Saudagar, New Jijamata hospital, Pimpri, Fakirbhai Pansare Urdu school, Chinchwad, Old Talera Hospital, Chinchwad, Gurudwara, Walhekarwadi, Kamat Hospital, Pimpri, Nursing School, Chinchwaad, Near Moreshwar Bhondve office, Poonawale and Premlok Park hospital.

Citizens, however, have been complaining that they are having to travel a lot to get their second doses. “I took my first dose at Kasarwadi hospital which is close to my house. This morning, when I went for the second dose at Kasarwadi hospital, I was told to search for a centre in Dapodi or Pimple Gurav area. I don’t have a two-wheeler and I don’t even know the place. So, how am I supposed to search? ” asked Priya Deshmukh, a resident of Kasarwadi.

Reacting to this, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “We will ensure that second doses are available at centres close to the residences of the citizens.”

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has warned that a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will hit the industrial city soon if people are not cautious.

“Although Covid-19 cases are going down, everyone should strictly follow Covid-appropriate norms. If this is not done, we will then have to face a serious situation as experts have predicted a third wave,” he added.

Speaking about the preparations that the civic body has taken, Patil said, “The third wave might affect children. As such, PCMC has set up a task force for the purpose and are reserving beds in civic and private hospitals for children.”

Patil also urged people who have not been infected so far or those who have co-morbidities to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.