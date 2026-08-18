Potholes? This Maharashtra city allows residents to alert officials with app

Since almost all roads in Pimpri-Chinchwad have potholes, the municipal corporation has urged residents to report them by uploading photos on its Smart Sarathi app, helping the civic body to initiate repairs.

‘‘To promptly convey information about potholes on city roads to the municipal corporation, the ‘Report Pothole’ facility has been made available in the Smart Sarathi PCMC app,’’ Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said on Monday.

‘‘While registering the complaint, citizens can upload a photo of the pothole, its exact location via GPS, the address, and the estimated size of the pothole. After the complaint is filed, the department concerned conducts an on-site inspection and takes necessary action,’’ he added.