Over 150 acres of land near three rivers become residential zones in Pimpri

Over 150 acres of land in close proximity to Pavana, Indrayani and Mula rivers in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been included in the residential zone by the Maharashtra government. A notification to this effect was issued Friday.

The decision comes as a big breather to those who have constructed buildings in the area. It is also likely to open up more space for development purposes.

“Out of the lands falling between the blue flood line (prohibitive flood line) and red flood Iine (maximum/controlling flood line) and lands falling beyond the red flood line in the sanctioned development plans of extended limit and of old limit of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and also in the Development Plan of Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority, which are under planning control of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, shown in No Development Zone (Green Belt I Zone) are included in Residential Zone,” stated the government notification.

“The decision will make availability of contiguous Residential Zone and planned development,” it said.

The state government added one condition while opening up the space along the three rivers for development purposes. It has said a minimum 15 per cent of the area developed should be provided as amenity space in any layout having 0.40 hectare or more. As decided by the PCMC commissioner, construction of amenities should be made in the allotted area before it is handed to the municipal corporation for public purposes.

“It is binding that development/construction of amenity in such amenity space should be made, as decided by the PCMC commissioner. It is binding to handover the amenity space to Municipal Corporation for public purpose as required by it,” it said.

The decision will benefit those living near the rivers in Chinchwad, Kiwale, Ravet, Dudulgaon, Moshi, Thergaon, Sangvi, Poonawale, Rahatni, Borhadewadi, Pimple-Gurav, Wakad, Charholi, Thergaon, Pimple-Nilakh, Chikhle, officials said.

Welcoming the decision, senior BJP corporator Seema Savle, who is the former standing committee chairperson of PCMC, said, “It will clear confusion regarding the legality or illegality of constructions outside the blue floodline.”

BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar said, “The decision will allow constructions between blueline and redline of the three rivers. Red lines and blue lines are artificial lines which demarcate the river area based on the floodline. The red line denotes possibility of floods once in 100 years, and blue line relates to possibility of floods in average 25 years. The prohibitive zone means the area which falls between the two blue lines on the opposite side of the river, while the restrictive zone is the area between the blue line and red line.”

Civic officials said the government move was in consonance with a proposal by the PCMC. “The civic body had sent a proposal to the state government to convert the area near the rivers into residential zones by excluding the 12.5 metre area of the nullah and 30 metre area from the river boundary known as green belt. The proposal was sent by then municipal commissioner Rajeev Jadhav on February 20, 2016.”

To this, the government notification said, “After making necessary enquiries and after consulting the Director of Town Planning, Maharashtra State, Pune, the Government is of opinion that the said proposed modification needs to be sanctioned, with some conditions.

“Out of the lands under the said modification, concerned land owners of some lands have deposited the requisite amount of premium to the Govemment. The remaining lands out of the said modification, for which the requisite amount of premium is not deposited and which are not finally sanctioned under section 37(2) of the said Act, such lands are deemed to have been deleted from the process of the said modification and are considered to be remained in Agricultural zone.”

Prabhakar Nale, deputy director of Town Planning, said, “The decision had been taken two years ago. The latest one is a part decision. Some land which is outside blue floodline and demarcated as green zone has been converted into residential or yellow zone. Now more land will be available for construction purposes.”