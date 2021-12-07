Pimpri-Chinchwad readies 1,200 beds to tackle Omicron threat

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is making necessary preparations to tackle the threat of Covid-19 posed by the Omicron variant. For starters, it has decided to reserve civic-run New Bhosari hospital for Omicron patients and will also activate 1,000-bed Auto Cluster and Jumbo facilities if the need arises.

Appealing to citizens not to panic, municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil said: “Though we have so far seen six Omicron cases, there is no need to panic. We appeal to citizens who have returned from foreign countries to get in touch with our offices and undergo tests. Citizens must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. They should compulsorily wear masks and avoid large gatherings as well as ensure that they are fully vaccinated.”

“We have 200 beds at New Bhosari hospital where those coming from foreign countries and detected with the Omicron variant of the virus will be admitted. Besides, in case Omicron cases rise, we will make use of the 200-bed Auto Cluster facility in Chinchwad and 800-bed Jumbo facility at Nehrunagar,” he said.

Patil said the six patients who have been detected with Omicron have been admitted at Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri. “This hospital will be used for admitting children. It has a capacity of 100 beds and 12 intensive care units,” he said.

The PCMC chief said civic-run Thergaon hospital, which has a capacity of 200 beds, and 132-bed Akurdi hospital will admit only Covid patients. “The YCMH hospital which has 750 beds will continue to admit all kinds of patients,” he said.

Stating that the six patients admitted at Jijamata hospital had mild symptoms, Patil said they are tracing those who had come in contact with the people who have returned from foreign countries.

With the 17 new cases, the total number of positive cases registered stands at 2,77,722. And 2,73,603 have been discharged from various hospitals. Pimpri-Chinchwad has 337 active Covid cases, of which 213 are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 124 are in home isolation. Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered 4,513 Covid deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.