Pimpri Chinchwad ranks cleanest in Swachh Survekshan

Even though the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been ranked the cleanest city in Maharashtra among cities with a population of over one million in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, residents and civic activists have disputed the recognition, saying the city still needs significant improvement, especially in waste segregation and disposal infrastructure.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal was among those present. Mayor Ravi Landge and Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi accepted the honour on behalf of PCMC.

Rohit Dokh, an IT professional from Pimple Saudagar, welcomed the achievement but said many localities still face problems. “The achievement is surely welcome and encouraging. However, I am surprised that PCMC won while still having so many problems with garbage such as in Pimple Saudagar and Rahatani, and others, where garbage piles up along roads and on open spaces,” he said.