PCMC chief directs officials, staff to disclose business interests, remove encroachments

In a bid to curb corruption and make civic functioning more transparent, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has directed officials and employees to disclose their business interests and remove encroachments, if any, from the land reserved for public amenities.

In the directives issued on Friday evening, the PCMC chief asked officials and employees to take extra precaution. He asked them not to take part in business activities or indulge in illegal activities other than doing their civic job. “Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken,” he warned.

“PCMC has officers from Class A to Class D. Such officers and employees look after administrative and financial departments of the civic body. While discharging their daily duties, these officers and employees come in contact with several citizens, contractors and other institutions. To get work done, some people offer bribes. At the same time, it cannot be denied that officers and employees are also asked to pay money to get civic works done. Such acts could invite disciplinary action against officials and employees concerned,” the directives said.

The PCMC chief said, “There is a possibility that some officers and employees have constructed structures without required permission or have constructed structures on land reserved for public amenities. Such acts of officers and employees could damage the public image of the civic body and result in violation of Maharashtra Municipality Act, 1979. All officers and employees should ensure that such violations do not take place.”

As per the Act, Patil said, every employee and officer who is running a business or is managing a business should disclose the information to the civic body. “If any family member of the official or employee is also doing any kind of business, details of such information should also be disclosed to the civic body,” the directives said.

Patil said every official and employee is being intimated to disclose their business interests or activities. “It is mandatory for every officer or employee to provide information about the business they or their family is running.”

At the same time, Patil directed civic officials and employees to remove encroachments which they have set up for their business on land reserved for public amenities. “The encroachments should be removed on their own expenditure. If the civic body comes across these encroachments, they will be removed and disciplinary action will be taken against officials and employees. All officers and employees should strictly ensure they do not participate in any illegal activity,” Patil said.

Welcoming the PCMC chief’s directives, Namdeo Dhake, House leader in PCMC, said, “Such an order was also issued by former municipal commissioner Shrikar Pardeshi. It will put curbs on wrongdoings by officials and employees. If the order is implemented, civic functioning will become more transparent.”

Civic activist Kailas Jadhav said, “Issuing directives and implementing them are two different things. If civic chief is really serious, then he should dig deep into the activities of officials and employees, where he will find hidden skeletons… Several PCMC officials and employees have their own businesses which have a lot to do with the civic body.”

