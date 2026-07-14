Project head arrested, safety officer booked in Pune building collapse case

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The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested the project head of Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd and have booked a safety officer, invoking culpable homicide charges against them in connection with the deaths of nine people trapped inside a collapsed waste-to-energy plant building in Moshi.
The incident occurred on July 8 when a huge mound of legacy waste destabilised, moved, and collapsed directly onto the building following heavy rains. Legacy waste refers to accumulated, untreated solid garbage and industrial byproducts left in old landfills or dumpsites for long periods.
Twenty-three employees of Anthony Lara Renewable Energy Limited, a private firm contracted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), were inside the building at the time.
Immediately after the accident, five employees on the first floor managed to escape. Hours later, a joint operation by the National Disaster Response Force, the Army, the PCMC fire brigade, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority successfully rescued nine workers alive. Subsequently, nine dead bodies were recovered.
“Following a complaint filed by the officials from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, we have invoked culpable homicide charges against the Project Head Ashokkumar Siyaramsharan Gupta, 59, working for Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, and the safety officer Vijay Ramrao Sapkal, 38. Sapkal was injured in the incident and is currently being treated at a hospital. Gupta sustained minor injuries and has been arrested,” a Pimpri Chinchwad police officer said.
The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and act endangering life or personal safety of others against Gupta and Sapkal. Gupta will be produced before the court on Tuesday.