Project head arrested, safety officer booked in Pune building collapse case

Twenty-three employees of Anthony Lara Renewable Energy Limited were inside the building on July 8, when a huge mound of waste collapsed on it. (File Photo)

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested the project head of Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd and have booked a safety officer, invoking culpable homicide charges against them in connection with the deaths of nine people trapped inside a collapsed waste-to-energy plant building in Moshi.

The incident occurred on July 8 when a huge mound of legacy waste destabilised, moved, and collapsed directly onto the building following heavy rains. Legacy waste refers to accumulated, untreated solid garbage and industrial byproducts left in old landfills or dumpsites for long periods.

Twenty-three employees of Anthony Lara Renewable Energy Limited, a private firm contracted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), were inside the building at the time.