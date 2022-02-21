Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sex racket operating via WhatsApp busted, three women rescued

Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescued three women hailing from Delhi and Chhattisgarh after busting an alleged sex racket running in the Chinchwad area which contacted prospective customers through WhatsApp, officers said.

Working on a tip-off, a team from the social security cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police zeroed down on a person who was sending photos of women to customers via WhatsApp and was operating in the Chinchwad area. The police received information that rooms were booked in the name of the women in various hotels.

They contacted one of the suspects through a decoy customer and subsequently raided a hotel in Chinchwad. Inspector Devendra Chavan, who heads the social security cell, said: “During the raid, we rescued three women, two from Delhi and one from Chhattisgarh. We have launched a search for three men whom we have identified and who are suspected to have been running this racket.”