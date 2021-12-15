Pimpri-Chinchwad primary schools to reopen from Thursday

A student of Class 8-E, who attended an offline session last week, tested positive along with a family member, the school authorities said. (Representational Image)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has allowed all primary schools within its limits to resume classroom learning for classes 1 to 7 from Thursday (December 16).

The order issued by municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil on Wednesday said: “While reopening the schools, the school administrations should follow the guidelines issued by the School Education and Sports Department on 7/7/21, 10/8/21 and 24/9/21.”

The commissioner said that the schools should ensure cleanliness and sanitisation of their premises. Thermometer, scanner/gun, pulse oximeter, soap, water, sanitisers should be made available in the school premises, the order added.

The directives said that teachers and non-teaching staff who have not taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine should possess a negative RT-PCR report not older than 48 hours.

The schools should ensure vaccination of its entire staff and follow social distancing and other Covid protocols. There should be separate entry and exits to the premises. Schools should take written permission from parents for allowing their children to attend classes. School premises should be cleaned on a daily basis, the directives added.